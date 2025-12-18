When showers move in today, breezy winds too

Rain is making its way back into the Tri-State today and with it comes windy conditions too.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 40s. It should stay dry throughout the peak morning drive. By 10 a.m., isolated showers will begin and this will continue through noon. After the noon hour, rain coverage will start to pick up as temperatures rise into the mid 50s. Widely scattered showers are expected through 5 p.m. Then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., a stronger line of showers and isolated storms will pass through the Tri-State from west to east. This will produce heavier rainfall and gustier winds. Severe weather is not expected. After that, spotty showers continue into the overnight hours.

WCPO Rain by late morning

WCPO Showers by 6 p.m.

WCPO Showers by 8 p.m.

Temperatures drop quickly overnight, falling to the mid to low 20s before daybreak Friday. There will be some lingering moisture overnight, so we could see a few isolated snow showers develop between 3 to 7 a.m. This shouldn't lead to any issues on the roads, just don't be surprised if you see a few flurries.

Friday will eventually turn mostly sunny and temperatures will be cooler. Highs only come in around 31 degrees tomorrow.

The weekend forecast will stay dry and partly cloudy. Saturday will be our warmer day with a high of 48 degrees and Sunday comes in a little cooler at 38 degrees.

Of course, we are looking ahead to next week and the Christmas holiday. Currently, the weather pattern is too warm and rainy to support a white Christmas this year.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Spotty showers by midday

Evening rain likely, windy

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers continue, brief wintry mix

Staying breezy

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly clear

High: 31

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 25

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========