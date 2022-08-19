Watch Now
When showers and storms are most likely this weekend

Ample sunshine for Friday's forecast
Bob Schoettinger<br/>
Posted at 3:16 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 03:19:06-04

The weekend is almost here but there is rain coming back into the forecast!

Our Friday outlook is another ideal August day. Temperatures start in the low 60s under a clear sky. We'll warm to 79 by the noon hour and then up to 86 by 4 p.m. This gives us a normal high for this time of year with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points are rising slightly today so you'll notice that it's starting to feel a bit more sticky outside.

Western and Southern Friday Forecast
Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with a low of 66.

The weekend forecast has one day that is clearly better for outdoor plans and that's Saturday. An area of low pressure will be developing to our west but it mainly increases our cloud deck on Saturday. We'll start the day with a partly cloudy sky and in the afternoon it turns mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm to 85 with higher levels of humidity. Rain cannot be ruled out on Saturday but it's an isolated chance. This would come into play after the noon hour. Any rain we get on Saturday will be short-lived.

Slight rain chance Saturday
Sunday is our better chance for scattered showers and storms and this is the case throughout the day. While it's a 60% chance for rain, that doesn't mean that it will rain in your location all day long. This will be spotty and it will come in waves. So keep an eye on the radar as there will be windows of opportunities to get outside. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 62

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
A touch more humid
High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warmer
Low: 66

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated rain chance late in the day
High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers possible
Isolated storms
Low: 67

SUNDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
High: 83

