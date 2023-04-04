When severe weather returns to the Tri-State

Temperatures are starting in the 50s! We can expect to see a few spotty showers before 8 a.m. There is a possibility of heavier rain moving in after 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most of this will be scattered. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70s! Tonight, temperatures only fall to the mid 60s.

Wednesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. We're under an Enhanced Risk for seeing severe weather. Our threats include tornadoes, high wind, and hail. The Wednesday morning commute will likely consist of some lighter showers. We'll see a heavier round move in after 10 a.m. As the cold front moves through, expect a line of storms after 4 p.m. to midnight. This is when we could see our main threat for severe weather. Highs will again be in the 70s. Rain eventually tapers off after midnight.

Upper 50s and 60s return Thursday into the weekend. We can expect much quieter weather leading into the weekend. Highs by Sunday return to the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Scattered a.m. showers

Warm

High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Warm

Few showers

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Severe weather expected

Especially in the evening

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Lingering showers

Cooler

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

