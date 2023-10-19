When rain moves in Thursday

We saw sunshine for one day and now it's back to cloud cover and rainfall.

The first showers of the day will come in as isolated showers between 9 a.m. and noon. We shouldn't see any rain during the morning rush, so that part of your day is just cloudy and milder. But by the noon hour, scattered showers will start filling the radar and that will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. It's also possible that we could hear a few rumbles of thunder but only in the evening time frame. No severe weather is expected today and rainfall amounts of around .25" is possible.

WCPO Late morning rainfall



WCPO Afternoon showers Thursday



WCPO Thursday evening showers



The sky stays cloudy tonight with light rain continuing. We'll cool to 52.

Friday will be another overcast and dreary day with a high of 61 degrees. We'll still see rain chances all day but it won't be as consistent or widespread as what we see today. I anticipate we'll see isolated, light showers dotting the radar from time to time.

Clouds continue to hang around for Saturday as temperatures climb to 63 degrees. In the afternoon hours, more isolated showers are possible. Finally on Sunday, the sky turns mostly sunny but it's also our coolest day with a high of 58 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Spotty showers likely

Heavier rain in the afternoon

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light rain likely

Overcast

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Overcast sky

Spotty, light rainfall

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy, isolated showers

Cooler

Low: 45

