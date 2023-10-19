When rain moves in Thursday

We saw sunshine for one day and now it's back to cloud cover and rainfall.
The first showers of the day will come in as isolated showers between 9 a.m. and noon. We shouldn't see any rain during the morning rush, so that part of your day is just cloudy and milder. But by the noon hour, scattered showers will start filling the radar and that will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. It's also possible that we could hear a few rumbles of thunder but only in the evening time frame. No severe weather is expected today and rainfall amounts of around .25" is possible.
The sky stays cloudy tonight with light rain continuing. We'll cool to 52.
Friday will be another overcast and dreary day with a high of 61 degrees. We'll still see rain chances all day but it won't be as consistent or widespread as what we see today. I anticipate we'll see isolated, light showers dotting the radar from time to time.
Clouds continue to hang around for Saturday as temperatures climb to 63 degrees. In the afternoon hours, more isolated showers are possible. Finally on Sunday, the sky turns mostly sunny but it's also our coolest day with a high of 58 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Cloudy
Warmer
Low: 50
THURSDAY
Spotty showers likely
Heavier rain in the afternoon
High: 66
THURSDAY NIGHT
Light rain likely
Overcast
Low: 52
FRIDAY
Overcast sky
Spotty, light rainfall
High: 61
FRIDAY NIGHT
Cloudy, isolated showers
Cooler
Low: 45
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports