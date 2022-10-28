When rain moves in this weekend

Rain will return this weekend so here's what you need to know to make the most of our dry time before it starts!

Friday's forecast starts mostly cloudy but we'll shed these clouds quickly before the noon hour. We'll see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon as highs increase to the mid 60s. It's a great day to do just about anything outside.

Saturday is another fantastic looking forecast and the pick of the weekend if you want to be outside. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday Forecast



Sunday's forecast is where rain returns and our plans get shifted back indoors. Sunday should start mostly cloudy with a low of 48 degrees. Isolated showers will be possible in the morning hours. But it's afternoon noon, that the chance for rain increases. We are looking at scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours. We'll warm to 63.

There is still some disagreement in the extended weather models about exactly when rain starts on Sunday for the majority of the Tri-State. I'm seeing it as early as the noon hour or closer to 4 p.m. so keep checking back for updates on exactly when it will start.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weekend showers



Rain is still sticking around for Halloween. The rain that is around should be spotty and light. Highs will be in the mid 60s which means by the Trick or Treat hours, we'll be in the mid 50s. Isolated showers will linger into the evening hours as well.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 66

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 41

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild and dry

High: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Milder

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Spotty showers

Cloudy

High: 63

