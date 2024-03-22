When rain moves in on Friday

Warmer air is moving back in today but it comes with a rain chance.

The morning hours will be mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures cool to 31 around sunrise with a light southeast wind. We'll warm to 53 by noon as the sky turns overcast. Then, spotty, light showers will start moving through the Tri-State from 2 p.m. through the rest of the evening. A slow moving cold front brings in this rain chance and potentially an isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected and less than 1/2" of rain is expected.

WCPO Spotty afternoon rain



Rain continues overnight but it's only light precipitation. We'll cool to 37.

Saturday morning starts with clouds but sunshine will be revealed before the noon hour. Winds will be steady from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph during the day and this keeps the temperature on the cool side. We'll only warm to 49 tomorrow.

Sunday's forecast is seasonal and pleasant with a high of 55 under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next rain chance in on Tuesday with a more potent area of low pressure. And it still looks like the forecast will be dry for Reds Opening Day. Highs will be in the upper 50s that day.

