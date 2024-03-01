Watch Now
When rain moves in Friday

Posted at 3:14 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 03:15:29-05

Rain will move back into the area today so don't forget your umbrella!

The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and with lows in the upper 20s. We'll warm to 45 by noon and that's when isolated showers should begin as well. We'll continue warming to 48 in the afternoon hours. When it comes to rain, spotty, light showers will be on the radar for the rest of the day. In general, we should see under 0.25" of rain for most locations.

Rain ends tonight and the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures only cool to 44.

Temperatures start to rebound quickly for this weekend. The sky will be mostly cloudy on Saturday but highs will warm fast, back to the upper 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees.

Monday is the one day that looks dry next week. Starting late Monday evening, rain chances will return and stay around for the rest of the work week. It's not a total washout but you'll need to check in daily for when the best rain potential is.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 28

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Afternoon showers
High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Not as cold
Low: 42

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Milder
High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
Low: 44

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 69

