When rain moves in Friday

Rain will move back into the area today so don't forget your umbrella!

The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and with lows in the upper 20s. We'll warm to 45 by noon and that's when isolated showers should begin as well. We'll continue warming to 48 in the afternoon hours. When it comes to rain, spotty, light showers will be on the radar for the rest of the day. In general, we should see under 0.25" of rain for most locations.

Rain ends tonight and the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures only cool to 44.

Temperatures start to rebound quickly for this weekend. The sky will be mostly cloudy on Saturday but highs will warm fast, back to the upper 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees.

Monday is the one day that looks dry next week. Starting late Monday evening, rain chances will return and stay around for the rest of the work week. It's not a total washout but you'll need to check in daily for when the best rain potential is.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon showers

High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Not as cold

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Milder

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 44

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 69

