When rain moves in along with colder air

We saw some light rain in the overnight hours in the southern half of the viewing area and this will be wrapping up before the sun rises today.

Most of our Tuesday forecast will be mostly cloudy and cool. Much like yesterday, temperatures only warm to the 58 degrees and winds will be coming in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. While there is a small rain chance, most locations won't see rainfall today.

Low pressure continues to develop overnight, keeping clouds in the forecast. We'll cool to the mid 40s with a light east wind. But rain chances are only at 20% tonight, giving us just a few stray, light showers.

The best rain chance comes in on Wednesday. Low pressure will slowly move through the Tennessee Valley to our south. On the northern extent of things, we are in the area that ends up with overcast skies and light rain for much of the day. This also positions us for cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach 50 degrees tomorrow. Normal for late October is 62 degrees.

WCPO Wednesday by midday

WCPO Wednesday by the evening drive

This same area of low pressure will continue to bring in additional showers on Thursday. And again, we are looking at chilly temperatures with highs in the low 50s.

The good news is, we should still dry out in time for Halloween. By Friday, the rain moves out and clouds decrease during the day. Highs end up in the mid 50s. By the evening hours, the sky will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

WCPO Halloween Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Overcast

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely

Overcast

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Cloudy, cool

Low: 44

