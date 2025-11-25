Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
When rain is most likely on Tuesday

Soaking showers return today
Tuesday's forecast is all about rainfall but I do have some good news. It won't be a steady rain all day long.

Widespread showers are moving in this morning. This will give everyone a wet start to the day. If you are hitting the road this morning, be prepared for slowdowns associated with this rainfall. Rain is likely through the noon hour.

After noon, showers turn isolated for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will warm to around 60 degrees as well with winds from the south at 10 mph. While we'll continue to see sprinkles at times this afternoon, it's not the steady rain of the morning hours.

Isolated showers continue tonight as the cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be slowly cooling all night. By 7 a.m., temperatures will have cooled to the mid-40s.

We'll continue to cool during the day on Wednesday with breezy winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy. When it comes to temperatures, we'll cool to 39 by noon, then 36 by 4 p.m. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday is the biggest travel day and thankfully, the forecast will be dry.

Thanksgiving Day comes with a winter-like chill! Temperatures start at 27 degrees and only warm to 38 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny.

We are watching this coming weekend for a wintry mix chance on Saturday. The models haven't been overly consistent with this system, so keep checking back for the latest on this precipitation chance and timing.

