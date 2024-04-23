When rain is likely to move in today

Rain will return today but the good news is, we have hours until it arrives!

The sky is partly cloudy out the door this morning with a low of 44 degrees. The sky will turn mostly cloudy by the early afternoon as temperatures rise to the mid-60s. Rain will be developing out to our west and should move into southeast Indiana first around 4 p.m. For the metro area, the better rain chances start taking over around 6 p.m. and that will continue through 11 p.m.

WCPO 5 p.m. Radar



WCPO 8 p.m. radar



Severe weather or thunderstorms are not expected. In all, rainfall amounts will be under .50" for most.

Clouds decrease overnight and the forecast dries out as we cool to 46.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler as winds come in from the northwest at 10 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and the high is around 58 degrees.

The next day of note is Thursday and that's because of frost in the early morning hours. We'll see lows in the mid-30s again, so if you've planted your spring flowers, make sure you cover them up Wednesday night before bed.

Temperatures will be warming up quickly heading into the weekend forecast, approaching the 80-degree mark both days this weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Rain after 5 p.m.

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit cooler

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Patchy frost

Low: 37

