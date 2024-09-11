Watch Now
Weather

Actions

When rain from Hurricane Francine reaches the Tri-State

Another day of heat and sunshine
Wednesday setup
WCPO
Wednesday setup<br/>
Wednesday setup
Posted

We are looking at another day of ample sunshine and low levels of humidity, but this story is change soon as tropical moisture from Hurricane Francine comes into the Ohio Valley.

Wednesday's forecast is all about the sunshine and dry heat. Temperatures warm to 88 this afternoon for a hot day.

The sky is clear again tonight so we'll easily cool back to 60, especially since the air is so dry.

Thursday's forecast is still dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

But then moisture and clouds finally come in on Friday to change up the forecast finally. This moisture will be from what's left of Francine. For the Tri-State, it's going to bring in a deck of clouds, which will help drop the temperatures several degrees. And during the day Friday, we'll see bands of rain passing through the area thanks to the tropical systems. But this will not bring severe weather issues or high winds.

Spotty rain in for Friday's forecast
Spotty rain in for Friday's forecast

The system will keep clouds around this weekend but the latest weather models continue to show a drier outlook for the weekend. At this point, the rain chance is around 20% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be around 80 this weekend.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 55

WEDNESDAY
Sunshine
Dry heat
High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 60

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm again
High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds arrive
A few showers
Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk