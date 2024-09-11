When rain from Hurricane Francine reaches the Tri-State

We are looking at another day of ample sunshine and low levels of humidity, but this story is change soon as tropical moisture from Hurricane Francine comes into the Ohio Valley.

Wednesday's forecast is all about the sunshine and dry heat. Temperatures warm to 88 this afternoon for a hot day.

The sky is clear again tonight so we'll easily cool back to 60, especially since the air is so dry.

Thursday's forecast is still dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

But then moisture and clouds finally come in on Friday to change up the forecast finally. This moisture will be from what's left of Francine. For the Tri-State, it's going to bring in a deck of clouds, which will help drop the temperatures several degrees. And during the day Friday, we'll see bands of rain passing through the area thanks to the tropical systems. But this will not bring severe weather issues or high winds.

WCPO Spotty rain in for Friday's forecast



The system will keep clouds around this weekend but the latest weather models continue to show a drier outlook for the weekend. At this point, the rain chance is around 20% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be around 80 this weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Dry heat

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm again

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds arrive

A few showers

Low: 63

