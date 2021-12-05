Watch
When rain arrives in the Tri-State

Highs in the 50s and 60s
Posted at 5:54 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 06:02:58-05

Cooler temperatures are here for our Sunday morning. We're starting in the upper 20s to low 30s but feeling like we're in the low to mid 20s. We'll start off mostly cloudy with rain arriving by 6 p.m.

Rain will be isolated with a few thunderstorms. Rain totals are expected to stay below an inch but some areas could see localized flooding. Rain moves out by the Monday morning commute. Sunday's highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday's highest temperature happens early in the day. Temperatures will slowly decrease throughout the day, starting first thing in the morning.

Monday night into Tuesday will see lows in the 20s. Tuesday's highs rise to the upper 30s. We're still watching the potential for a wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday.

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Evening/Overnight rain
High: 60

SUNDAY NIGHT
Isolated rain
Winds 15-25mph
Low: 40

MONDAY
Winds 15-25mph
Mostly clear
High: 51...decreasing throughout the day

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 24

