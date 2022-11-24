When rain arrives for Thanksgiving Day

It's Thanksgiving Day and we definitely have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to the forecast. The majority of the day will be mild, dry and easy for any last minute travel.
Thursday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 30s. We'll warm to 56 by the noon hour and then up to 59 by 4 p.m. The sky will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon as moisture builds down to the southwest. Spotty showers will move in this evening but it's not until 7 to 10 p.m. that this even starts. This means you get a pretty good forecast to get outside after your big meals and gatherings.
Scattered showers will fall overnight and into Friday morning. This will impact some of our Black Friday shoppers but with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s overnight, it's going to be pretty decent temperature wise.
Light rain chances will be around on Friday morning but by the afternoon, the sky turns partly cloudy with a high of 53.
Saturday is now trending drier for the entire day with a high of 54 degrees and a mostly cloudy sky.
Finally, the extended weather models agree that Saturday night and the first half of Sunday will be our best rain chance over the holiday weekend. This could impact your travels as you head back into the Ohio Valley.
THIS MORNING
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 38
THANKSGIVING DAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 59
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain arrives by 9 p.m.
Spotty showers overnight
Low: 46
FRIDAY
Spotty morning showers
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy
Low: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 35
