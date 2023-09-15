When it could rain for Oktoberfest weekend

It's Oktoberfest weekend in Zinzinnati and the forecast is looking good for the majority of the weekend but we aren't in the clear! Here's when we could see rainfall.
Friday is sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s. It's a carbon copy of what we enjoyed on Thursday so you know the drill, let's get outside! Kickoff temperatures for Friday night football will be in the mid 70s and cooling to the mid 60s by the end of our games. It will also be an ideal evening to be downtown celebrating Oktoberfest with no weather issues.
Saturday is mostly sunny to start and then clouds start to move in, eventually turning mostly cloudy late in the day. Temperatures will warm to 80 degrees. The majority of the day will be dry but it's in the evening that isolated showers will be possible. At this point, it wouldn't last long if it does rain in any location across the Tri-State. If you are heading out Saturday evening, I wouldn't be overly worried for rain.
Our highest chance for rain over the weekend is on Sunday with a 30-40% chance for rain. There are slight chances around in the morning and then redeveloping in the afternoon hours behind the cold front. This of course, could mean some brief light rain if you are out for the big festival or at the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium. But it certainly isn't a washout!
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Patchy fog possible
Low: 51
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 78
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 52
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Evening isolated showers
High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Cloudy, not as cool
Low: 57
SUNDAY
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
High: 75
