When clouds move out and temperatures start to bounce back

A deck of clouds is still sitting over the Tri-State, providing another gloomy start to the day. This will continue to produce drizzle and mist at times. Temperatures are in the low 60s.

The surface trough that brought in yesterday's isolated rain showers and dominate deck of clouds will continue moving west today. This will slowly allow clouds to decrease from east to west and reveal more sunshine later this afternoon. I wouldn't expect it to completely clear out, though. Highs will increase to the low 70s.

We'll see a gap in cloud cover tonight and this allows temperatures to dip to the 50 degree mark. Our air will have more of a chill to it tomorrow morning.

Friday's forecast will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising back to the low 70s. It's late in the day that you'll see clouds marching back in from west to east. Winds will continue from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic! We'll top out at 73 and 74 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be dry and partly cloudy. And the morning hours will be chilly, dipping into the upper 40s. It would be a perfect weekend to go camping or get a little bonfire going in the evening hours! Enjoy!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Drizzle at times

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 72

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler, chilly

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Late day clouds

High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool again

Low: 48

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