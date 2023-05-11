When a few showers could move into the Tri-State today

We've had 2 beautiful, sunny days but you'll notice a big difference today in the sky. Clouds will be moving back in and we'll even end up with some isolated showers this afternoon and evening.

Low pressure is building out in the Great Plains and while it's hundreds of miles away, we are going to start to see the impacts of this system today and this influence is going to last through Monday. So this is my reminder to you to check in daily for rain chances and when we'll see the best chances for rain to be on the radar.

Thursday starts with a partly cloudy sky and it turns mostly cloudy by noon. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s today. It's around 3 to 5 p.m. that isolated showers will be possible, especially for those of you to the south. This is a 20 to 30% chance for rain, so it's very possible many of us don't see rain today. But if your plans take you outside this evening, keep this in mind and check the radar.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday afternoon rain chance



Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible on Friday. Currently, it looks like the first best chance is between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. as hit or miss activity. Then we'll have several dry hours as we warm to 76. Then new, scattered showers and storms develop for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible and it looks like the Sunday chance for rain is still there but it's down to a 30% chance. Basically, that means we'll get a few showers on the radar, but you'll get more dry time than anything on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Heavy rain at times

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain chance

Warm and muggy

Low: 71

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

