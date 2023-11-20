What time of day we'll see some brief showers Monday

Clouds are rolling back into the Tri-State this morning as we get ready for a few showers today. Temperatures start in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Spotty, light rain will move up from the south between 10 a.m. and noon and pass across the Tri-State as it lifts northeast. This will be light rain only. Temperatures rise to the low 50s today.

Low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley tonight and this brings widespread, heavier rain to our area. We can expect more rain as we move into Tuesday morning. Between midnight and 8 a.m. a few downpours with periodic gusty winds are likely. We could even end up with a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Scattered showers will continue after 8 a.m. but the coverage and intensity will drop off. We'll continue to see a few light showers on the radar through the afternoon hours as temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Wednesday's forecast is partly cloudy and cooler with a high of only 47 degrees.

Thanksgiving is seasonal and dry as temperatures rise to 53 under a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty midday showers

High: 51

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Heavy at times with gusty winds

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Morning rain likely

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and cooler

Low: 40

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========