What time of day we'll see some brief showers Monday

Clouds are rolling back into the Tri-State this morning as we get ready for a few showers today. Temperatures start in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Spotty, light rain will move up from the south between 10 a.m. and noon and pass across the Tri-State as it lifts northeast. This will be light rain only. Temperatures rise to the low 50s today.
Low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley tonight and this brings widespread, heavier rain to our area. We can expect more rain as we move into Tuesday morning. Between midnight and 8 a.m. a few downpours with periodic gusty winds are likely. We could even end up with a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Scattered showers will continue after 8 a.m. but the coverage and intensity will drop off. We'll continue to see a few light showers on the radar through the afternoon hours as temperatures rise to the upper 50s.
Wednesday's forecast is partly cloudy and cooler with a high of only 47 degrees.
Thanksgiving is seasonal and dry as temperatures rise to 53 under a mostly sunny sky.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 39
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty midday showers
High: 51
MONDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Heavy at times with gusty winds
Low: 47
TUESDAY
Morning rain likely
Spotty afternoon showers
High: 59
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry and cooler
Low: 40
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports