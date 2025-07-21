What areas will see storms again today

There are two main items of business to address as we break down the forecast:
- Where we'll see storms today
- A break in oppressive humidity
The Monday outlook is still warm and humid. Temperatures start in the low 70s and warm to 82 today with a mostly cloudy sky. We will see a chance for showers and storms south of the Ohio River today. This includes the morning hours, but then rain should end by 2 p.m. for most locations.
A flood watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for our southern locations.
Dew points finally start to decrease later today, which will open the door to a few dry and pleasant nights.
Tuesday morning is going to feel much different in the Tri-State. Lows drop to the mid to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky. You will not notice the humidity as much.
Tuesday's forecast will be ideal. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 85 degrees. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, so it won't feel oppressively humid outside!
Wednesday will also be dry and mostly sunny. The high rises to 90, making for a hotter forecast, but humidity will remain low for one more day.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated chance
Low: 71
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Storms south of the Ohio River
High: 82
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 65
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as humid
High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warm
Low: 73
