What areas will see storms again today

Where we'll see storms today A break in oppressive humidity

The Monday outlook is still warm and humid. Temperatures start in the low 70s and warm to 82 today with a mostly cloudy sky. We will see a chance for showers and storms south of the Ohio River today. This includes the morning hours, but then rain should end by 2 p.m. for most locations.

WCPO Morning storms

A flood watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for our southern locations.

WCPO Flood Watch

Dew points finally start to decrease later today, which will open the door to a few dry and pleasant nights.

Tuesday morning is going to feel much different in the Tri-State. Lows drop to the mid to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky. You will not notice the humidity as much.

Tuesday's forecast will be ideal. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 85 degrees. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, so it won't feel oppressively humid outside!

Wednesday will also be dry and mostly sunny. The high rises to 90, making for a hotter forecast, but humidity will remain low for one more day.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated chance

Low: 71

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Storms south of the Ohio River

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 73

