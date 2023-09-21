What areas could see a quick shower today

A teeny, tiny rain chance. While it may not be much, it's something if you live in Indiana today!

Our Thursday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. We'll warm to 75 at noon and up to 84 by 4 p.m. Clouds will be more pronounced today due to a surface trough that is sitting to our west near the Illinois/Indiana border. It's possible that a stray shower could get as far east as southeast Indiana this afternoon between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. But even if rain gets there, don't expect much. These will be isolated, short-lived showers. The majority of the Tri-State will not see rain today. Highs end up in the mid 80s today.

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and warm. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s with low levels of humidity. By the time we get to the Friday night football games, temperatures will be back in the upper 70s at kickoff.

Saturday is the first day of Fall and it will be a nearly normal weather day for us too. Temperatures will top out around 80 with sunshine and no humidity.

Sunday is another great day with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 80. Rain could be holding off even longer now. Signs of rain on Wednesday seem to be looking lower and lower!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight chance to the west

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and dry

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 59

