Wet start to Saturday + Cold Easter Sunday

Showers ending late morning
Thorp, Tyson
Posted at 5:33 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 05:33:00-04

1. AM showers
2. Freezing night
3. Clear but cooler Sunday

NEW: Sunday 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

-Freeze Warning- Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, Brown, Warren, Clinton, Highland, & Adams county.

-Frost Advisory- Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, & Mason county.

Saturday morning temperatures are starting off on the mild side with most places in the mid 50s. Scattered rain showers remain in the forecast until after 8 a.m. The sky will turn partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, temperatures will take a dive. Counties under the Freeze Warning will be just below freezing. Counties in the Frost Advisory will be near freezing.

Easter Sunday starts off cold and only warms up to the mid 50s. Rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning.

Expect a warm-up with a few more chances for rain next week.

SATURDAY:
AM showers
Partly cloudy
High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
Partly cloudy to mostly clear
Low: 33

SUNDAY:
Cold start
Mostly clear
High: 54

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Rain
Chilly
Low: 38

