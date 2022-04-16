Wet start to Saturday + Cold Easter Sunday

1. AM showers

2. Freezing night

3. Clear but cooler Sunday

NEW: Sunday 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

-Freeze Warning- Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, Brown, Warren, Clinton, Highland, & Adams county.

-Frost Advisory- Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, & Mason county.

Saturday morning temperatures are starting off on the mild side with most places in the mid 50s. Scattered rain showers remain in the forecast until after 8 a.m. The sky will turn partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, temperatures will take a dive. Counties under the Freeze Warning will be just below freezing. Counties in the Frost Advisory will be near freezing.

Easter Sunday starts off cold and only warms up to the mid 50s. Rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning.

Expect a warm-up with a few more chances for rain next week.

SATURDAY:

AM showers

Partly cloudy

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory

Partly cloudy to mostly clear

Low: 33

SUNDAY:

Cold start

Mostly clear

High: 54

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Rain

Chilly

Low: 38

