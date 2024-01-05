Wet, slushy snow expected Saturday morning

Snow is on the way and an overall dreary weekend. We've got the full breakdown for you!

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy and seasonal. We started colder near the 20 degree mark and we'll warm to 40 this afternoon.

A cold, light rain starts tonight around midnight and widely scattered showers are expected in the overnight hours with wet snowflakes mixing in at times. No snow should accumulate for several hours as temperatures slowly fall to 30 degrees.

The best window for snow still looks like it's on Saturday morning. This window of opportunity would be between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for most of the Tri-State. This will be a very wet snowfall. When it comes down more steadily, it will be able to accumulate on the roads. It will be more of a slushy snow. But a lot of this is going to melt. Because of this, even though you could see some decent snow showers at times, only 1-2" of snow should accumulate.

Most of the weather models are showing our area getting mostly snow on Saturday morning but there are still some signs of warm air trying to get a little farther to the north too. What does this mean? If that warm air gets just 50 miles more to the north, we could end up with more rain than anything and very little snow. We are once again, right on that transition line!

Saturday afternoon will be dry and overcast. Light rain starts to fall again on Saturday night.

Another wave of moisture comes through the Ohio Valley on Sunday. This should primarily be a cold rain but don't be surprised if you see some wet snow mixing in from time to time.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 20

FRIDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Light, cold rain

Rain mixes with snow

Low: 30

SATURDAY

Morning wet snowfall

Cloudy afternoon

High: 39

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Light rain

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Light rain

Wet snowflakes at times

High: 40

