Wet and windy day ahead

Grab the umbrella - a soggy day ahead across the Tri-State region.

Once the rain moves, it'll stay wet most of the day. Showers start light but become steady, with some heavier pockets. No severe weather is expected, but an isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. Watch for low-lying areas and poor drainage spots that can easily back up due to a quick round of heavy rain. Upwards of one inch of rainfall is expected.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s today and windy with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Rain clears out this evening, leaving us dry overnight into Monday morning.

WCPO Rainfall potential

Monday stays dry but breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph. Our next chance for rain is on Tuesday, and there's another slight chance on Wednesday.

Reds Opening Day on Thursday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs near 60!

SUNDAY

Rainy & Windy

Isolated thunderstorm

High: 53

SUNDAY NIGHT

Becoming dry this evening

Partly cloudy

Low: 40

MONDAY MORNING

Mostly sunny

Breezy

High: 54

