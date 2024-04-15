Well above average warmth comes with storm chances

Who's ready for another warm day?

The sky is mostly clear this morning with a low around 60 degrees. We'll warm to 74 by noon and then up to 80 by 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be light from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Today's forecast isn't completely rain free. A boundary will be sitting across our northern Kentucky communities and this could be a focal point for a few storms late this evening. Any storm activity would be isolated. The SPC has a marginal risk of severe storms over this area as a stronger storm cannot be ruled out.

WCPO Monday Severe Threat



The majority of the night will be partly cloudy and dry with a low of 59.

Tuesday will be another warm day with a high of 76 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy and we'll see a few rain chances during the day. Currently, it looks like we'll see isolated showers Tuesday morning and a few storms possible around midday. But the rain activity looks lower around the evening drive time.

Showers and storms are again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Wednesday afternoon. We'll warm to 74 on Wednesday. A few stronger to severe storms will also be possible as the stronger cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. The SPC mentions the early afternoon hours as the starting time and the potential for all severe hazards. That includes large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. We are included in a "slight risk" of severe storms. Behind it, temperatures drop and that will leave us in the mid 50s for this coming weekend.

WCPO Wednesday Severe Risk



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 60

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm, isolated late day storms

Low: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Isolated evening storms

Mainly in northern Kentucky

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 61

