Welcome to October: Warm days, cool nights

Welcome to October!

We’re kicking off the new month with a taste of summer still hanging on here in the Tri-State. Clear skies and a light northeast breeze will greet us this morning, with temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 50s around sunrise. By this afternoon, we’ll warm nicely under partly cloudy skies, with highs near 82.

If it feels a little warm for October, you’re right. This is the time of year when our temperatures usually start to shift. The average high for October 1st is around 73 degrees, and by Halloween, that drops to about 60. As the days get shorter, we lose some of that daytime heating, and eventually, the chill of fall settles in.

But for now, autumn warmth is sticking around. Highs will stay close to 80 degrees each afternoon through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances remain slim, so expect several more dry days before our next shot at rain arrives early next week.

That means it’s a perfect stretch to enjoy some of your fall favorites such as whether it’s apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, or just taking in the season. While the leaves are slow to change right now, they’ll begin to show more color soon. Cooler nights, shorter days, and just the right amount of sunshine all work together to kickstart that transformation.

And since we’re halfway through the week, let’s peek ahead: the weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. It’s not exactly sweater weather here in the Tri-State, but a great excuse to soak up a little more warmth before true fall sets in.

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Nice

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Calm

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Nice

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 55

