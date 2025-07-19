Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend storm chances, possibly severe

Several rounds of showers and storms
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Saturday AM Weather Forecast
PM Storms
Rain chances will continue this weekend.

Saturday brings scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. While we’ll see some dry stretches, a few storms could intensify to become strong or severe. The biggest threats will be heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding and strong wind gusts. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Sunday’s rain chances look a bit lower during the day, but don’t let your guard down for a late round of showers and storms after sunset. Isolated storms are still possible, and any storm that develops could bring brief, heavy rain. We’re still under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Hot and muggy with temperatures near 90.

Looking ahead to early next week, expect drier and hotter conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY
Rain & storms
Mainly afternoon
High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 72

SUNDAY
Isolated storms
Still hot
High: 90

