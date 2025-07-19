Weekend storm chances, possibly severe

Rain chances will continue this weekend.
Saturday brings scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. While we’ll see some dry stretches, a few storms could intensify to become strong or severe. The biggest threats will be heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding and strong wind gusts. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Sunday’s rain chances look a bit lower during the day, but don’t let your guard down for a late round of showers and storms after sunset. Isolated storms are still possible, and any storm that develops could bring brief, heavy rain. We’re still under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Hot and muggy with temperatures near 90.
Looking ahead to early next week, expect drier and hotter conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday.
SATURDAY
Rain & storms
Mainly afternoon
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 72
SUNDAY
Isolated storms
Still hot
High: 90
