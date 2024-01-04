Weekend snow on the way

We have a lot more coming into focus today regarding the weekend chance for snow!

First, today's forecast is about the colder air. We'll see a high of only 37 today. The sky is mostly cloudy to start and it slowly turns partly cloudy.

Friday is mostly cloudy and warming to 42. But it's Friday evening that moisture starts moving into the Tri-State.

As it looks right now, our best chances for precipitation start Friday late evening and overnight. This initial precipitation will likely be rain. As temperatures start to fall after midnight, snow will start to mix in with the rain but no accumulation happens at first.

WCPO Friday night wintry mix



It's early Saturday morning that temperatures should fall to 30 and switch over the majority of this precipitation to snowfall. The highest chances for snow start around 5 a.m. and continue through 10 a.m. to noon. But then the snow and wintry mix wraps up quickly. So this time frame is when we'd see snow accumulating. But it's going to be very wet, making it hard to stick and accumulate at times. But it will eventually and we'll have snow on the roads for the morning hours. At this point, nearly all models are showing between 1-3" of snow across our area. It's not a major storm and it's a wet snow. You will be able to travel but you'll still need to slow down and be careful.

WCPO Saturday morning snow



WCPO Late Saturday morning



It looks like snow and a bit of a wintry mix ends quickly on Saturday and the afternoon should be dry with highs rising to the upper 30s. This will also help road crews get out to clean up snow and allow salt and brine mixtures to work quickly for us to improve travel conditions.

Another wave of moisture is passing during the day on Sunday but this likely won't lead to much accumulating snowfall. It's going to be a mix of rain and snow with most of it melting as it hits the ground. We might see some brief, light accumulations to our northern locations but "minor" is the word to go with. Sunday's high rises to 40.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy, chilly

High: 37

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 22

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Wintry mix arrives late

High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix

Turns to wet snow

Low: 30

