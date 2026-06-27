Weekend rain chances followed by extreme heat

Rain has been off and on the last 24 hours and that won't change as we start off our Saturday.

WCPO More storms into Saturday

Keep the umbrella handy early in the day, but you'll notice improving conditions around the noon hour. Our storm chances will start to fire up late in the afternoon as our front finally starts to slide off to the SE.

Sunday brings a much-needed change, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. There’s a small chance of a shower.

The sunshine sticks around as we head into next week, but so does a building stretch of summer heat. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s from Monday through the end of the week, while nighttime lows stay well into the 70s, offering very little relief after sunset.

WCPO 4TH OF July Forecast

Warm, humid air will continue flowing into the Tri-State, making it feel increasingly uncomfortable through the middle of the week. Heat Indices, or "feels-like" temps, will stretch to around 105°, putting us near the dangerous heat zone.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for several days of hot weather, and keep an eye out for possible heat advisories as the extended stretch of heat continues right into the 4th of July weekend.

THIS MORNING

Scattered rain

Warm

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms early

Gradual clearing later

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Slight chance of a shower

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy, muggy

Isolated showers and storms late

High: 86

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