Weekend rain and storm chances, but it's not a washout

Clouds have moved into the area as our weather pattern shifts. Over the next several days we have chances for rain and a few storms.

Starting this morning, we will see isolated showers and a slight chance for rain through the day. However, we'll see periodic sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees.

By this evening, we'll see a better chance for rain and storms as lows stay mild only dropping to near 50 degrees.

The same boundary is hanging around again tomorrow for Easter Sunday. We'll see a small chance for rain early in the morning. Showers and storms fire up again along the stationary front later in the afternoon and evening. Highs continue to say mild in the upper 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather.

More rain and storms will start the week and Monday's system is one to watch. As low pressure nears our area, it could setup stronger to severe storms.

TODAY

Few showers early

Partly/Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 49

EASTER SUNDAY

Chance rain through the day

Scattered storms into late afternoon/evening

Marginal Risk Severe Weather

High: 68

