Weekend rain again? Here's the latest on timing!

First up, let's talk fog! it won't be as bad as the last two mornings but we will see some patchy pockets of fog in our river valleys and rural areas. Temperatures start in the mid 50s.

It is going to be a warm and gorgeous Friday forecast. We'll top out in the mid 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will also start to increase from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

And then we get into the weekend rain chance. Rain still looks likely for Saturday afternoon and evening with a few tenths of an inch of rain possible before it wraps up. Thunderstorms are not expected but it's going to get very windy as the front passes. Wind gusts will range from 35 to 45 mph Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will still top out in the low 70s tomorrow.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday early afternoon



Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday evening rain and wind



With the strong cold front passing so quickly on Saturday, the Sunday forecast will be drier with decreasing clouds. When it comes to temperatures, it will still be mild with a high of 70 degrees. And winds continue to be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Pleasant weather continues into next week as highs stay above the mid 60s through Thursday!

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Mild start

Low: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit breezy this afternoon

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Warm

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Showers likely

Wind gusts up to 45 mph

High: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Not as windy, mild

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Drying out

High: 70

