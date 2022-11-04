Watch Now
Weekend rain again? Here's the latest on timing!

Mostly sunny and mild Friday
Mariel Carbone/WCPO
Hyde Park residents brace for heavy rain in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 30, 2021.
Posted at 3:27 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 03:27:56-04

First up, let's talk fog! it won't be as bad as the last two mornings but we will see some patchy pockets of fog in our river valleys and rural areas. Temperatures start in the mid 50s.

It is going to be a warm and gorgeous Friday forecast. We'll top out in the mid 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will also start to increase from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

And then we get into the weekend rain chance. Rain still looks likely for Saturday afternoon and evening with a few tenths of an inch of rain possible before it wraps up. Thunderstorms are not expected but it's going to get very windy as the front passes. Wind gusts will range from 35 to 45 mph Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will still top out in the low 70s tomorrow.

With the strong cold front passing so quickly on Saturday, the Sunday forecast will be drier with decreasing clouds. When it comes to temperatures, it will still be mild with a high of 70 degrees. And winds continue to be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Pleasant weather continues into next week as highs stay above the mid 60s through Thursday!

MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Mild start
Low: 54

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit breezy this afternoon
High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Warm
Low: 58

SATURDAY
Showers likely
Wind gusts up to 45 mph
High: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers
Not as windy, mild
Low: 54

SUNDAY
Turning partly cloudy
Drying out
High: 70

