Weekend forecast: Mostly sunny Saturday, slight rain chance

The weekend is finally here, and the forecast looks good, but there's one small rain chance we need to address.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s. As we approach noon, a few more clouds will develop, especially south of the Ohio River. This is a cold front passing through our area. For most, it won't yield rainfall, but a few isolated showers and storms could briefly pop up in our southern locations. This chance is only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WCPO Midday rain chance

After that, the rest of Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny and dry with a high of 74 degrees. It will also be breezy today with the cold front passing. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday begins with a clear sky and a low of 47 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

We'll see more heat coming in next week, but not a lot of humidity. Temperatures will rise to 80 on Monday and the mid 80s on Tuesday.

SATURDAY MORNING

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance around midday

High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 50

