Weekend forecast -- More summer heat and little rain in sight

Heat continues to be the main story in the forecast as we head into the weekend.

Friday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunshine will dominate the sky today and this warms us up quickly. We'll warm to 85 degrees this afternoon with a light east wind. For Friday night football, it's another winning week for the forecast. Temperatures will be in the low 80s by kickoff.

WCPO Friday Night Football

Heat will continue to build this weekend. There are some signs of moisture trying to make a small return, but it likely won't yield much in our forecast other than more clouds.

Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and then in the afternoon, clouds do start to build. A warm front is lifting through the Ohio Valley, bringing in a bit more moisture, thus the increase in clouds. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s again. It will be a nice evening for FC Cincinnati as they take on Nashville at TQL Stadium. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for the match.

And then we get to Sunday and the Bengals home opener. Starting with the morning hours, it will be a beautiful morning to tailgate. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by 10 a.m. and warm to 80 by noon. We'll continue warming throughout the day, eventually topping out in the upper 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny on Sunday. It's definitely a shorts and t-shirt kind of game!

WCPO Bengals Outlook

The heat and dry weather presses on next week. We'll stay in the upper 80s for several more days.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Dry and warm

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny morning

Clouds increase

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and dry afternoon

High: 88

