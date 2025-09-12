Weekend forecast -- More summer heat and little rain in sight

Heat continues to be the main story in the forecast as we head into the weekend.
Friday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunshine will dominate the sky today and this warms us up quickly. We'll warm to 85 degrees this afternoon with a light east wind. For Friday night football, it's another winning week for the forecast. Temperatures will be in the low 80s by kickoff.
Heat will continue to build this weekend. There are some signs of moisture trying to make a small return, but it likely won't yield much in our forecast other than more clouds.
Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and then in the afternoon, clouds do start to build. A warm front is lifting through the Ohio Valley, bringing in a bit more moisture, thus the increase in clouds. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s again. It will be a nice evening for FC Cincinnati as they take on Nashville at TQL Stadium. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for the match.
And then we get to Sunday and the Bengals home opener. Starting with the morning hours, it will be a beautiful morning to tailgate. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by 10 a.m. and warm to 80 by noon. We'll continue warming throughout the day, eventually topping out in the upper 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny on Sunday. It's definitely a shorts and t-shirt kind of game!
The heat and dry weather presses on next week. We'll stay in the upper 80s for several more days.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 59
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Dry and warm
High: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 59
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny morning
Clouds increase
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 61
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Hot and dry afternoon
High: 88
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
