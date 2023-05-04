Weekend change! Could rain be around for the Flying Pig Marathon?

The weekend forecast has looked nearly perfect all week long for the Flying Pig forecast but rain is trying to sneak into the forecast and it could be around for the big race!

TODAY: First up, the sky is mostly clear and it's a colder morning with a low of 40 degrees. A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Fayette and Union County (Indiana). Thankfully the wind isn't as breezy this morning, limiting the wind chill.

WCPO Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.



The sky will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day and then we'll see a few more clouds dotting the sky this afternoon. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s and it's a rain-free day!

FRIDAY: We have good news for Friday's forecast. The latest weather models coming in have been trending drier and keeping rain off to the southwest. There's still a slight chance in the later part of the day to the southwest, but overall, it doesn't look like rain will be an issue for us. Clouds will increase Friday with a high of 68 degrees.

SATURDAY: As for the weekend. There's a slight rain chance on Saturday morning in our southern locations as low pressure slides just south of our area. Elsewhere, it should be partly cloudy with temperatures starting around 50 and warming to 72 that afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunday is where Mother Nature has thrown in a little curve ball. Our team noticed yesterday in the weather models that signs of spotty rain were showing on later on Sunday. That was observed again in the late day weather model runs and I'm seeing even more support for spotty showers during the day on Sunday across the board. This "trend" has led us to add at least a 30% chance for rain on Sunday. This would include the morning hours too and potentially mean rain during the Flying Pig Marathon.

I wouldn't call the Sunday forecast something that is cemented in stone, so keep checking back for updates and we'll keep you in the loop on what the weather models are depicting for Sunday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Rain possible on Sunday



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Patchy frost to the north

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance to southwest

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 50

