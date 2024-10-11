PHOTOS: Northern lights visible in the Tri-State thanks to geomagnetic storm

UNION, Ky. — Do you see the northern lights outside your home? There's a chance you might!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said a "severe" geomagnetic storm could make the aurora borealis visible for the northern half of the country Thursday night.

While the prediction center's forecast shows the Tri-State is barely in the range of visibility, many across the area have spotted the northern lights.

Nicholas Jones and Mason Steidle in Union shared their photos of the sky at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

George Kimura captured the lights in Sharonville.

In Dry Ridge, Marcia Kennedy's phone was able to find the pink/reddish glow in the sky.

Jess Lehmkul said she believes she captured a shooting star while taking pictures in Verona.

You can keep up with the aurora borealis forecast on NOAA's website here.