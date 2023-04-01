Watch Now
More than 10,000 Tri-State residents without power due to high winds

Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 01, 2023
CINCINNATI — Thousands of Tri-State residents are without power Saturday due to high winds.

The power outages come as majority of the Tri-State is under a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. We can expect to feel up to 50 mph gusts.

The high winds come after severe weather swept through the area Friday overnight into Saturday. The Tri-State had several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with 60+ mph winds.

Majority of the outages are in Northern Kentucky, Clermont County and on Cincinnati's west side.

Roughly 2,200 people are without power along Harrison Avenue between Westwood and Fairmount.

Across the Ohio River, there's more than 1,000 residents without power in Villa Hills. Just west of Highland Heights, Kentucky, there's also 1,200 people without power.

In Clermont County, there's roughly 1,000 people without power near Felicity. Further up the Ohio River in New Richmond there's another 1,000 residents without power.

Other Tri-State neighborhoods, including White Oak, Springdale and Mount Lookout also have hundreds without power.

Duke has not reported any estimated times of restoration as crews are continuing to assess damage.

