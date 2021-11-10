Watch
Could we see snow Sunday?

Alberta clipper swings through this weekend
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 10, 2021
The 9 First Warning Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Sunday's forecast for the potential for snow for the first time this season.

An Alberta Clipper is developing over the weekend and will dive down into the upper Plains states, Midwest and eventually through the Ohio Valley by Sunday. It should be much colder as this system moves through the area with highs only in the low 40s. While this is typically warm enough to keep all precipitation liquid, a deeper cold layer of air is at play just above us and that will lean most of our moisture toward snowfall.

Currently, it looks like the best time to see spotty snow showers mixed with rain would be Sunday afternoon and evening. Clipper systems are typically rather limited with moisture, so this isn't going to be a huge event. It's most noteworthy because it's the first possible snow chance of the season.

At this point, we are not putting numbers for snowfall on this system. Even in the last 3 days of monitoring it, the numbers have fluctuated with every possible model data analysis.

One of the biggest items to take from this is the overall impact this will have on us. Even if we were to see some light accumulating snow Sunday afternoon, it would melt quickly. The pavement temperature will still be above freezing. Even the ground temperature is warm. Often times what we see when these early snow events come in is snow falling and melting upon hitting the road. It sometimes accumulates on elevated surfaces or even the grass. But even there it doesn't last long.

