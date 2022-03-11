WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter weather advisory issued, snow likely tonight

Snow is likely tonight so here is everything you need to know about timing and snowfall amounts.

Friday's forecast will be cloudy and mild with highs rising into the low 50s by the early afternoon. This system starts as a wintry mix in the afternoon hours before turning to snow after 7 p.m. for most locations. Because the pavement temperature is so warm, a lot of this snow will melt on the roads and leave a lot of us with wet conditions. But where the heavier snow is expected to the east, snow covered roads could be possible overnight.

Here's a look at how much snow we are talking about across the area. The lightest amount of snow will be west of I-71 with 1-2" of snow possible. Just east of I-71, snowfall totals range from 2-3" and then to the very east, snowfall number increase a touch to 3-4" out in Adams County.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow totals Friday night



In response to the snow expectation, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the majority of our viewing area. That aligns well with the light snow expected. This starts at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 10 a.m Saturday. The NWS also issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for Adams County where 3-4" of snow is possible. That starts at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Winter Weather Advisory



Timing is a big deal if you are heading out this evening so here's the latest look at futureview and what we should see.

Jennifer Ketchmark Afternoon Wintry Mix



Jennifer Ketchmark 8 p.m. snowfall Friday



Jennifer Ketchmark 10 p.m. Friday snowfall



Jennifer Ketchmark Overnight snowfall



There is no doubt that it will turn much colder on Saturday as cold air comes in behind this snow. We'll cool to 21 overnight and only warm back to 27 Saturday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy. No new snow accumulation is expected tomorrow but with so much cold air present, slick spots will still be possible. Also, wind chills will be in the teens!

Temperature bounce back to the mid 40s on Sunday and the upper 50s on Monday.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy, dry

Seasonal

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Overcast, wintry mix after 3 p.m.

Moderate snow likely after 8 p.m.

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow likely

Snow covered roads

Low: 21

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

High: 27

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 17

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

High: 46

