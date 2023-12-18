WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winds and snow combine to create traffic issues

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to scattered snow showers and snow squalls that could impact travel during the day.

This snow event isn't going to lead to significant snowfall totals in the Tri-State. We'll be lucky to see 1-2" of snow on elevated and grassy surfaces in hit or miss spots. This technically doesn't even elevate the event to a winter weather advisory criteria. But we are under an advisory. Why? Snow squalls. Let's break down the timing and potential issues. The winter weather advisory is for all our counties starting at 10 a.m. and it continues until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory for Monday



TIMING :



Now to 8 a.m. - Mostly cloudy, steady temps in mid 30s

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Snow showers develop to northwest and dive into Tri-State around 10 a.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Scattered snow squalls, quick drops in visibility, gusty winds likely

6 p.m. to midnight - Snow showers become less frequent, squalls diminish but isolated slick spots still possible

ISSUES :



Quick drop in visibility, near white out conditions

Brief accumulations on roads creating slick spots

We'll get out the door without any big issues. There is some mist and drizzle but no snow is expected yet. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. Colder air will slowly settle into the Tri-State today leaving temperatures near 33-35 for most of the day.

But colder air is above us and when these scattered snow showers arrive, they'll be efficient snow producers. We'll see bursts of snow coupled with gusty winds. This will reduce visibility quickly and if you are driving, that's an issue. If you get caught in a snow squall, make sure your headlights are on and that you drastically reduce your speed until it ends. You could you looking at brief whiteout conditions and some quickly accumulating snow on the roads.

Any snow that we get won't last long. Pavement temperatures are above freezing so it's only in the burst of snow locations that we could see a quick accumulation of snow and then it will melt once the snow moves out of that area.

Is snow guaranteed for everyone today? Will everyone see snow squalls? No! But where we do see snow, it could quickly impact you will little notice, so we prepared today and ready to slow down on the roads. The best timing for snow squalls is between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

A little drizzle/mist

Low: 36

MONDAY

Scattered snow showers and squalls

Gusty winds and falling temps

High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly, not as windy

High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 23

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========