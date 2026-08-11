WEATHER ALERT DAY: When storms are most likely with damaging winds

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of damaging wind gusts and flooding across the Tri-State.

While we will see some isolated showers and storms this morning, the main event for severe weather will begin around 4 p.m. near I-70 and then a line of storms will drop south across the Tri-State through 9 p.m. This is when we'll see damaging wind gusts, exceeding 60 mph at times. Expect to hear reports of trees down, branches broken, power lines down and damage to homes. Stay weather aware and if there's a warning in your town, please take shelter.

WCPO Storms by 5 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 7 p.m.

The Tri-State is included in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms. Today's confidence in rainfall is high and it should not play out like Monday's storm chance. Storms are coming.

WCPO Tuesday SPC Outlook

In addition to the damaging wind threat, we are also looking at heavy rain with this system. An areal flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. We'll continue to see rounds of rain on Wednesday afternoon as new scattered showers and storms develop in the heat of the afternoon. We are included in the marginal risk for severe storms.

Heavy rain doesn't just impact our area, it's falling upstream on the Ohio River in southern and eastern Ohio. This will lead to a large rise on the Ohio River from today at 26.7 feet to 40 feet on Saturday. This will put us into action stage.

WCPO Ohio River Rising

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers and storms

Otherwise mostly cloudy

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Afternoon and evening storms likely

Damaging winds expected

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Scattered afternoon storms

A few stronger storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Still muggy

Low: 70

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