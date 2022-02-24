Weather Alert Day: When and where we could see ice develop today

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of ice developing during the day. This is going to be hard to see at times, so it's important to know that this could sneak in for some of us during the day.



A thin line of freezing rain is coming down just south of Cincinnati right now and this is slowly moving north toward town. Isolated icy spots possible. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/63fpUOM8K4 — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) February 24, 2022

A thin line of freezing rain is lifting to the north in the early morning hours and this has been light enough so far not to lead to any issues on the roads. For the most part, we shouldn't see any big issues for the early morning drive. The sky will be cloudy with a low of 29.

The rest of the morning hours will be dry with an overcast sky. Temperatures slowly rise to 39 by the early afternoon hours.

Then moisture starts to move in from the southwest and spreads to the northeast. If you are to the south, you have a better chance of this coming down as just rainfall. But to the north, especially north of Cincinnati, some of this initial precipitation could be freezing rain.

Jennifer Ketchmark 4 p.m. radar Thursday, February 24



As we get closer to the evening drive, widespread spotty precipitation should be falling in our region. Again, south of the river, most of this will be rainfall. But to the north, the rain could freeze up in some locations as freezing rain. I expect these icy reports to be spotty at best, not a guaranteed, widespread issue. The bigger issues will be up near I-70 and north of Dayton later today. But our area is on the fringe of the issues.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday, February 24th at 7 p.m.



The final issue left in this forecast is the Friday morning commute. From what I'm seeing again this morning, there doesn't look to be a lot of moisture left overnight. If this trend continues, it would mean light rain showers wrapping up by 2 a.m. and relatively dry roads Friday morning. Could we still see an isolated icy spot? Sure. But I don't see big issues at this point.

Jennifer Ketchmark Overnight precipitation chance



MORNING RUSH

Isolated freezing rain

Most dry for peak morning rush

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mix of freezing rain and rain

Isolated slick spots possible, especially to the north

High: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers wrap up

A few slick spots still possible

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 23

