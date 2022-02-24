Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Alert Day: When and where we could see ice develop today

Most moisture falls this afternoon and evening
items.[0].image.alt
Jennifer Ketchmark
Ice Vs. Rain today<br/>
Ice Vs. Rain today
Posted at 3:26 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 03:26:27-05

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of ice developing during the day. This is going to be hard to see at times, so it's important to know that this could sneak in for some of us during the day.

A thin line of freezing rain is lifting to the north in the early morning hours and this has been light enough so far not to lead to any issues on the roads. For the most part, we shouldn't see any big issues for the early morning drive. The sky will be cloudy with a low of 29.

The rest of the morning hours will be dry with an overcast sky. Temperatures slowly rise to 39 by the early afternoon hours.

Then moisture starts to move in from the southwest and spreads to the northeast. If you are to the south, you have a better chance of this coming down as just rainfall. But to the north, especially north of Cincinnati, some of this initial precipitation could be freezing rain.

4 p.m. radar Thursday, February 24
4 p.m. radar Thursday, February 24

As we get closer to the evening drive, widespread spotty precipitation should be falling in our region. Again, south of the river, most of this will be rainfall. But to the north, the rain could freeze up in some locations as freezing rain. I expect these icy reports to be spotty at best, not a guaranteed, widespread issue. The bigger issues will be up near I-70 and north of Dayton later today. But our area is on the fringe of the issues.

Thursday, February 24th at 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 24th at 7 p.m.

The final issue left in this forecast is the Friday morning commute. From what I'm seeing again this morning, there doesn't look to be a lot of moisture left overnight. If this trend continues, it would mean light rain showers wrapping up by 2 a.m. and relatively dry roads Friday morning. Could we still see an isolated icy spot? Sure. But I don't see big issues at this point.

Overnight precipitation chance
Overnight precipitation chance

MORNING RUSH
Isolated freezing rain
Most dry for peak morning rush
Low: 29

THURSDAY
Mix of freezing rain and rain
Isolated slick spots possible, especially to the north
High: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers wrap up
A few slick spots still possible
Low: 30

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 23
==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018