WEATHER ALERT DAY: When snow begins and amounts expected

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as the next measurable snow system comes into the Tri-State. We are here to help time out the snow, show how much accumulates by when and how much snow we get in total.
A winter weather advisory begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 7 a.m. Saturday.
TIMING:
- Now to 8 a.m. - Mostly cloudy, cold start
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Isolated snow showers move in but don't lead to much accumulation, maybe a dusting for some
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Scattered snow showers come in on the radar, light accumulations begin
- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Snow is widespread and likely. Snow accumulates on roads, slick spots are likely
- 8 p.m. to midnight - Snow goes from being steady to light and eventually tapers off
Today's snowfall is slow and steady. This isn't going to be a burst that happens all at once where accumulation happens quickly. "Slow" is the name of the game today.
Isolated snow showers will begin after 8 a.m. and up through 11 a.m. But the most widespread snow of the day will start arriving around 11 a.m. and take over regionally by 3 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., snow is widespread and likely. It will be steady but not to a point where we are dealing with low visibility or high snowfall rates. All said and done, 2-4" of snowfall is possible with reports of up to 5" possible. I will say, the early morning weather models that just came in pulled back a little on the snow expectations which is why I'm still including the potential of some locations seeing around 2" of snowfall. I think the majority of the Tri-State ends up in that 3-4" range all said and done.
This snow is not going to accumulate quickly. Here's a breakdown of how much snow we should see by certain times:
- 3 p.m.: 0.5" to 1" in SE Indiana
- 5 p.m.: 1.0" to 1.5" snow
- 7 p.m.: 1.5" to 2.5" snow
- 11 p.m.: 2.0" to 4.0" snow
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cold again
Low: 16
FRIDAY
Snow moves in
2-4" of new snowfall
High: 28
FRIDAY NIGHT
Snow ends
Snow covered roads
Low: 20
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 28
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 12
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry and cold
High: 32
