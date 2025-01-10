WEATHER ALERT DAY: When snow begins and amounts expected

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as the next measurable snow system comes into the Tri-State. We are here to help time out the snow, show how much accumulates by when and how much snow we get in total.

A winter weather advisory begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 7 a.m. Saturday.

TIMING:



Now to 8 a.m. - Mostly cloudy, cold start

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Isolated snow showers move in but don't lead to much accumulation, maybe a dusting for some

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Scattered snow showers come in on the radar, light accumulations begin

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Snow is widespread and likely. Snow accumulates on roads, slick spots are likely

8 p.m. to midnight - Snow goes from being steady to light and eventually tapers off

Today's snowfall is slow and steady. This isn't going to be a burst that happens all at once where accumulation happens quickly. "Slow" is the name of the game today.

WCPO 11 a.m. snowfall



WCPO 4 p.m. snowfall



Isolated snow showers will begin after 8 a.m. and up through 11 a.m. But the most widespread snow of the day will start arriving around 11 a.m. and take over regionally by 3 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., snow is widespread and likely. It will be steady but not to a point where we are dealing with low visibility or high snowfall rates. All said and done, 2-4" of snowfall is possible with reports of up to 5" possible. I will say, the early morning weather models that just came in pulled back a little on the snow expectations which is why I'm still including the potential of some locations seeing around 2" of snowfall. I think the majority of the Tri-State ends up in that 3-4" range all said and done.

WCPO Snow potential



This snow is not going to accumulate quickly. Here's a breakdown of how much snow we should see by certain times:



3 p.m.: 0.5" to 1" in SE Indiana

5 p.m.: 1.0" to 1.5" snow

7 p.m.: 1.5" to 2.5" snow

11 p.m.: 2.0" to 4.0" snow

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cold again

Low: 16

FRIDAY

Snow moves in

2-4" of new snowfall

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow ends

Snow covered roads

Low: 20

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 28

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 12

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry and cold

High: 32

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

