WEATHER ALERT DAY: Timing out when the stronger storms move through Monday

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as our team tracks strong to severe storms for Monday late afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware, especially between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday morning starts dry with partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 60s. But there are waves of thunderstorms out to our west already on the move that need to be watched because this will play into what storms we see at midday and the strength of storms that develop later this afternoon and evening.

Our first possible chance for storm is around midday, but there isn't high confidence in the weather models regarding this feature. If these storms do manage to hold together and get here, it could pull some energy out of the atmosphere and take energy from the later evening storms. Obviously, our team will be paying close attention to round 1, which won't be severe, but it highly impacts round 2 of storms.

The second round of possible storms will come in around 6 p.m. and will be in the form of a bowing line of thunderstorms to the northwest and this feature will drop southeast through our area. This is our chance for severe weather with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. If the early afternoon rain does little here, this line of thunderstorms will pack a definite punch.

The SPC has a "slight risk" of severe storms for the Tri-State and this is focused on the evening storm (round 2).

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warm, dry

Low: 60

MONDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Strongest storms after 5 p.m., severe threat

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms fade

Still warm

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Ideal

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry, cooler

Low: 48

