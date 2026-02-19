WEATHER ALERT DAY: Timing out storms for Thursday's forecast

We have a lot going on in the next few days, including:



Strong to severe storms today

Return of cold air

Potential for snow on Sunday

Today, we are looking at the return of spring-like thunderstorms. Even to start this morning, you can see the moisture building in the atmosphere as fog and drizzle has developed. The sky will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of the morning before clouds break up for the early afternoon. Temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms. That's why today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

WCPO SPC Outlook for Thursday

Storms should develop around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting in the southwest and lifting to the northeast. Additional storms will continue to develop ahead of the cold front, continuing the chance for scattered storms from the peak evening drive to about 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. We could see a few severe storms that produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

WCPO Storms by 4 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 7 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 9 p.m.

Tonight, storms fade to the east and temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

We'll basically stay in the upper 40s for most of Friday's forecast. It's also going to be quite windy tomorrow. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 20 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Then the weekend brings back cooler air. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47. But then Sunday turns even colder with a high of 37 degrees.

There have been some rumors of snow "you could shovel" on Sunday. There is a chance of some light snow during the day; this will be a minor event for us. And especially with the warm air we've experienced, most of this will melt as it hits the ground. We might see some minor accumulations, like a trace amount or up to 1/2" of snow but even that isn't a guarantee. Most of that snow would melt pretty quickly.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Mostly cloudy

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

Then afternoon and evening storms

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Temperatures cool off

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Near steady temps in the upper 40s

Windy and mostly sunny

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 31

