Weather Alert Day: Timing out rounds of storms and heavy rain

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as heavy rain is again expected in the Ohio Valley. There's also a low end threat for severe weather today too.
Rounds of showers and isolated storm are already underway and should continue throughout the main morning drive. Temperatures start in the mid 50s.
Another push of rain will come through the afternoon as low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. This will again bring the chance for a few thunderstorms, potentially turning severe with damaging wind gusts. It's a marginal risk of severe weather.
But it's the flooding I'd be more concerned with this afternoon. After heavy pockets of rain this morning and more rain this afternoon, flooding should pop up along creeks, streams and rivers and low lying areas. We are under an areal flood watch through 6 a.m. Wednesday. 1-2" of rain is possible.
Wednesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and quiet with a high of 42 degrees.
Then Thursday brings another weather system, but under a colder setup, we could see periods of rain, sleet, freezing rain and maybe a touch of snow too. This could impact travel for Thursday during the day and into the evening/overnight time frame. Thursday will also be a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY.
MORNING RUSH
Thunderstorms
Spotty showers
Low: 55
TUESDAY
Rounds of rain, heavy at times
Thunderstorms
High: 64
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooling quickly
Low: 33
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Colder
High: 42
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance wintry mix
Low: 30
