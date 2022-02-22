Weather Alert Day: Timing out rounds of storms and heavy rain

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as heavy rain is again expected in the Ohio Valley. There's also a low end threat for severe weather today too.

Rounds of showers and isolated storm are already underway and should continue throughout the main morning drive. Temperatures start in the mid 50s.

Another push of rain will come through the afternoon as low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. This will again bring the chance for a few thunderstorms, potentially turning severe with damaging wind gusts. It's a marginal risk of severe weather.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday SPC outlook



But it's the flooding I'd be more concerned with this afternoon. After heavy pockets of rain this morning and more rain this afternoon, flooding should pop up along creeks, streams and rivers and low lying areas. We are under an areal flood watch through 6 a.m. Wednesday. 1-2" of rain is possible.

Jennifer Ketchmark Areal flood watch Tuesday



Wednesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and quiet with a high of 42 degrees.

Then Thursday brings another weather system, but under a colder setup, we could see periods of rain, sleet, freezing rain and maybe a touch of snow too. This could impact travel for Thursday during the day and into the evening/overnight time frame. Thursday will also be a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY.

MORNING RUSH

Thunderstorms

Spotty showers

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Rounds of rain, heavy at times

Thunderstorms

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooling quickly

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Colder

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance wintry mix

Low: 30

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts