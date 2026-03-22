WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms to follow near-record warmth today

Overall, it's going to be a pretty nice Sunday. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and winds are still relatively calm.

As we move through the day, sunny skies and a breezy SW wind will quickly heat us up to the low to mid 80s. That's nearly 30 degrees above average and just shy of the record of 85 set back in 1907.

Then things change, and in a hurry. A cold front will arrive from the northwest in the evening, which will kick off a number of scattered storms across the region. This could cut short some of your late outdoor evening plans. These will expand farther southeast into the night, giving most of us at least some rain. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels, so we have issued a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. If we see any severe storms, the main threats will be areas of damaging wind and pockets of large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Tri-State under a "Slight" risk for severe storms, which is a 2 of 5 on the severe threat scale.

Any leftover rain will end overnight, and we are dry for the Monday morning commute. The afternoon will be much cooler, but we only drop down to average for late March. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We stay partly cloudy Tuesday with mid 50s.

The small warm-up continues Wednesday into the low 60s. We could then see some light rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The Opening Day parade looks dry right now. It will be mostly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon with low 70s. It's still not certain exactly when our next cold front arrives, but it will likely bring rain in the evening or night. We'll keep you updated on our chances of getting in 9 dry innings.

Then, we drop back down into the 50s into next weekend.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

Low: 39

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 53

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