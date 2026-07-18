WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms return this evening

It will be warm and humid this morning as we cool off into the low 70s.

Today will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s, pushing the heat index close to 100. There could be an isolated shower or storm at any point Saturday, but the best chance for storms comes towards the end of the day.

A 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day is in effect for late Saturday. A broken line of storms arrives from the north late in the evening. Many of us will get hit by the storms, but some spots will stay dry. A couple of the stronger storms could produce strong wind along with the heavy rain and lightning, which could also kick off a couple new areas of flash flooding. The storms will be weakening as they push south into the night and should be out of the Tri-State around midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms.

Baron SPC

Sunday will be a little more comfortable! Highs will b in the mid 80s with more sunshine and a slight drop in the humidity. Monday also looks decent as the mid 80s continue.

We get hot and humid again Tuesday, helping to fuel some storms late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a heat index pushing near 100.

Behind Tuesday's storms, the heat and humidity drop for a few days! Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday and Friday mornings will drop into the low 60s allowing homes without AC to finally cool off more.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as humid

High: 84

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