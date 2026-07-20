Weather Alert Day: Strong storms likely Tuesday

Monday is a warm start to the work week with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s, and while it will still be a bit muggy, it’ll feel closer to the low 90s at times.

That warmth and humidity will continue Monday night, with temperatures only falling into the 70s.

Our attention then turns to Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Tri-State by late Tuesday morning, but exactly how the day unfolds will depend on how long those morning storms stick around.

WCPO Strong to severe storms - Tuesday

If we see enough breaks in the clouds during the afternoon, temperatures could rebound into the upper 80s with heat index values pushing the upper 90s.

That would allow the atmosphere to recharge, increasing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms later in the day as the cold front moves through. If the morning rain lingers, the severe weather threat would be lower.

WCPO Severe Threat - Tuesday

Because of that potential, Tuesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. Damaging wind gusts remain the primary concern, but some storms could also produce large hail, an isolated tornado and heavy rainfall that may lead to localized flash flooding.

Here’s some good news once the storms exit the region: The weather will become much more comfortable for summer standards.

Highs will settle near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, with low 80s expected to finish out the workweek. Lower humidity, a light northerly breeze and cool mornings in the low 60s will make for some of the most comfortable weather we’ve had in quite a while. If you’ve been waiting for a break from the summer humidity, the second half of the week will be a welcome change.

RUSH HOUR

Mostly clear

Smoky

Low: 65

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Near Average

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as cool

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Strong storms

Humid

High: 88

