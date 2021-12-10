Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected tonight

Friday night into Saturday is our latest 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms. The main time of concern is 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.



UPDATE: The risk for severe storms continues to be focused from 2-8 a.m. Saturday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the main threats. Pictured are the SPC outlooks for Friday/Saturday. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/fpdTUgMT0e — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) December 10, 2021

Our Friday forecast will be cloudy and warm as temperatures rise to the low 60s. We won't see a lot of rain during the daylight hours but spotty showers will be possible later this evening. But these are not our strong storms.

The stronger storms will pass between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Storms move into southeast Indiana first.

Jennifer Ketchmark 2 AM Saturday Storms



Then the line of storms is focused along the I-71 corridor and Cincinnati closer to 4-6 a.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark 4 AM Saturday morning



And finally the line of storms shifts to the east for the 6-8 a.m. time frame Saturday.

Jennifer Ketchmark 6 AM Storms Saturday



With this being an overnight event, it's important to review how you get severe weather alerts. Our Storm Shield App is free and will send push alerts to your phone. Or make sure you have a weather radio and it's turned on. Our team will be in overnight tracking the storms LIVE on your TV as well.

Storms end by 9 a.m. Saturday and then temperatures start to tumble. We'll be around 62 at 8 a.m. and then to 50 by noon and to 40 by 4 p.m.

Sunday's forecast will be mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 47.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Mild

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Spotty evening showers

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Severe weather possible

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Early morning strong storms

Falling temperatures

High: 62 (early)

SATURDAY NIGHT

Colder

Partly cloudy

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 47

