WEATHER ALERT DAY: Monitoring for ice this morning

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as we monitor for ice developing this morning.

Rain showers are moving in from west to east and this will continue throughout the main morning drive. It all comes down to the temperature at this point. In spots where we dip near or just below the freezing mark, the threat of freezing rain exists. This is more likely the case in southeast Indiana and our northern line our counties just south of I-70.

WCPO Tuesday morning freezing rain threat



WCPO Midday rainfall



But some elements have been running in our favor and this could mean less ice development. First, temperatures rose more than expected on Monday and we got some sunshine in the afternoon. Both elements managed to warm the pavement just above freezing in the city. So it's only in spots where the air temperature drops below freezing that we could see the risk for ice. Second, the models have been running a little warmer this morning and that 1-2 degree difference can be the make or break between ice and no ice! We are still watching this closely but the hope is it's not a huge issue as you head out the door today.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory



Scattered showers will take over and it will be a rainy Tuesday forecast. Temperatures rise to the low 40s. Spotty showers continue tonight as well as temperatures hold steady around 40 degrees.

Even warmer air is moving in on Wednesday as rounds of rain continue. Temperatures warm to 53 on Wednesday. It looks like the highest chance of rain is in the morning and early afternoon hours.

Additional rounds of rain are expected on Thursday, potentially a rumble of thunder too. We'll warm to the upper 50s on Thursday!

MORNING RUSH

Freezing rain possible

Cloudy, not as cold

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Freezing rain to rain showers

Cloudy and milder

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Steady temps

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

Cloudy and mild

High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 47

