WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain & windy

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to heavy rain falling on the morning drive. We are still monitoring the radar as you head out the door for flash flooding.

Bands of rain continue to move across the area before the sun rises. There will be areas of heavy rain and occasional gusty winds. This will impact early morning travel and kids heading out to the bus stop before 8 a.m.

After 8 a.m., light rain continues but the downpours will end. Temperatures will be around 47 at that hour. Rain quickly exits and will be done by 10 a.m. for all our locations. The rest of the day is spent with colder air taking over in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty too. We will see northwest winds at 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph will continue all afternoon.

The breezy northwest wind will also drive in much colder air. We'll bottom out at 21 overnight under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 34.

The next story for us will be a chance for light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With lows in the mid 20s, there's strong confidence in our precipitation type. This won't be a big system, but models are showing the potential for a light, measurable event. Up to 1" is possible.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Heavy at times, gusty winds

Low: 50 (Falling)

MONDAY

Rain ends early, drying out

Partly cloudy, very windy

High: 50 (Early) 40 for majority of the day

MONDAY NIGHT

Much colder

Mostly cloudy

Low: 21

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Light snow chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 25

==========

