WEATHER ALERT DAY: Extreme heat warning in effect again

An extreme heat warning is in effect again for the Tri-State as the heat and humidity continue to dominate the forecast.

WCPO Extreme heat warning until Friday

It's another 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The sky will be hazy this morning and it feels very muggy outside. Areas of river valley fog will form as well. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the rest of the day as temperatures rise to the mid 90s. The heat index will range from 101-105 across our area.

The extreme heat warning has now been extended to include Friday's forecast as well, and for a good reason! Temperatures will still top out around 93 degrees and the heat index will range from 100-105 degrees. The only real difference in Friday's forecast is the potential for rainfall. We'll see pop-up storms developing in the peak heat of the afternoon. This activity will be isolated, so don't count on rain everywhere. But for those who do get rain, get ready for a downpour! Storms will barely move when they do form. There's a marginal risk for severe storms as well with damaging wind gusts being the only concern.

WCPO Pop up storms on Friday

Storms fade late in the evening and it will be mostly clear again overnight but still incredibly muggy. We'll only cool to 72.

The 4th of July is finally here on Saturday and it will be another hot and humid day. The high of 92 will still feel like 100-103 degrees. We will see a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon hours as the ridge of high pressure finally breaks down and weakens. Scattered storms look likely after 2 p.m. and up through sunset. Obviously, this could pose a problem for area fireworks displays. Storms will eventually fade, but isolated storms could linger well through 11 p.m.

WCPO Saturday afternoon, scattered storms

WCPO 4th of July Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Hazy, areas of fog

Very muggy

Low: 75

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot, humid and hazy

High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very muggy

Low: 75

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still very muggy

Low: 72

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